Cal in the NFL: Week 3

Well, They Played

These guys will show up on the stat sheet but may have not had the greatest of contributions in their respective games.

Every team needs a punter, and Brian Anger is just that for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their magical start to the season was not able to continue in a dramatic Monday Night showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Bucs fell by a score of 30-27. Anger contributed with three punts, averaging 42 yards per punt with one punt inside the 20.

Tyson Alualu found himself on the winning side of the Buccaneers-Steelers game, pitching in with two tackles.

Despite a great start to the season, Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was a non-factor in a 27-6 win over the Vikings, registering only a single tackle.

Struggling Stars

Some rare poor performances from two of our offensive studs.

DeSean Jackson finally cooled off after a blazing start to the year. Even though the Buccaneers passing offense still produced some huge numbers in the aforementioned loss to the Steelers, Jackson was shut down, catching 3 out of his 5 targets for just 37 yards.

In what should be a rare appearance on this kind of list, Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers managed just 44 yards while catching 3 out of 7 targets. He also lost a fumble in a 35-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Offensive Line

More huge offensive numbers from the offenses of our o-linemen.

Even though his Falcons picked up a loss, Alex Mack and the rest of the offensive line provided great blocking on their way to scoring 37 points against the Saints.

While all the credit will go to Patrick Mahomes, don’t forget the big guys up front in the Chiefs offensive explosion so far this year. Mitchell Schwartz has been a key contributor in a team that moves to 3-0 on the season with a 38-27 win over the 49ers.

DEFENSE!

A huge week for the following defenders.

Cameron Jordan found himself on the winning side of the dramatic 43-37 Saints-Falcons overtime game. While the Saints defense may have struggled as a whole, it sure wasn't because of Jordan, as he pitched in with five tackles and two sacks.

Mychal Kendricks saw his role with the Seahawks continue to grow, as he recorded 6 tackles and a sack in a 24-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Though the Cincinnati Bengals suffered their first loss of the season, coming by way of a 31-21 score at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Hardy Nickerson did his part, contributing 7 tackles.

A pretty great performance was had by Los Angeles Chargers’ nose tackle Brandon Mebane, as even at a position where it is hard to accumulate stats, Mebane was able to record six tackles and a sack! As previously mentioned, however, the Chargers lost to the Rams by a score of 35-23.

Solid Performances

The steady offensive contributors.

CJ Anderson did little to contribute on the ground with Christian McCrapfrey taking 28(!) carries in a 31-21 win over the Bengals, but he caught a 24 yard pass for a touchdown. That is good enough to place him in the category of a solid performance, especially considering his role.

A lackluster week for Aaron Rodgers (at least by his standards) had him completing 27/44 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a surprising 31-17 loss to the Washington Redskins.

While the Raiders fell to 0-3 with a 28-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Marshawn Lynch was solid as always, taking his 19 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and even adding three receptions for 22 yards through the air, both of which were season highs.

The Lions receiving trio of Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay, and former Cal star Marvin Jones Jr. keeps producing at a high level, this time leading the Detroit Lions to a shocking 26-10 win over the Patriots. Jones did his part in the game, catching 4 out of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Player of the Week

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

When Jared Goff left our Bears for the NFL, these were the exact types of games that we knew he was capable of. Against a pretty good Chargers defense, he completed a ridiculously efficient 29/36 of his passes for 354 yards, adding three touchdowns and an interception in a performance that made for the easiest POTW selection that I have had to make so far.

Week 3 In Recap

The Bears combined for a 8–8 record on the week.

The average scores of these games were once again in our favor this week, as we edged out a narrow 28–27 win!

Season Record: 26–19–2 (I accidentally missed a win from Hardy Nickerson last week)

Pythagorean Win-Loss: 2–1

Bears Record: 3–0 (Bye Week)

GO BEARS!