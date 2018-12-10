 clock menu more-arrow no yes

William Jones, defensive back, commits to Cal

The Bears land another solid player in their defensive backfield

By Andy Johnston
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Another week, another big Cal commit for the Bears defensively. Fresh off an official visit last weekend, William Jones, a defensive back out of Texas, committed to the Bears. The Cal coaching staff has done an excellent job recruiting in Texas, after Jones the count is now up to five from the lone star state in this class. He is also the second player from the city of Mansfield, Texas in this recruiting class.

Jones had a lot to say about the culture of the defensive backs and how the players spoke about their coach Gerald Alexander. And as always coach GA and #thetakers had plenty to say about their latest commit.

William Jones quick details-

5’9, 170. Reportedly is very fast.

Rivals: 3 star

247: 3 star

7 offers including SMU, Houston and Ole Miss

Previously had committed to TCU.

Everyone give a big Cal welcome to the newest Golden Bear!

