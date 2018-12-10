William Jones, defensive back, commits to Cal

Another week, another big Cal commit for the Bears defensively. Fresh off an official visit last weekend, William Jones, a defensive back out of Texas, committed to the Bears. The Cal coaching staff has done an excellent job recruiting in Texas, after Jones the count is now up to five from the lone star state in this class. He is also the second player from the city of Mansfield, Texas in this recruiting class.

BIG MOOD AFTER THIS COMMITMENT pic.twitter.com/Wxv5EWqL4h — Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) December 11, 2018

Jones had a lot to say about the culture of the defensive backs and how the players spoke about their coach Gerald Alexander. And as always coach GA and #thetakers had plenty to say about their latest commit.

I need to host every weekend I’m 5/5 — Traveon Beck✨ (@HeyImTray) December 11, 2018

William Jones quick details-

5’9, 170. Reportedly is very fast.

Rivals: 3 star

247: 3 star

7 offers including SMU, Houston and Ole Miss

Previously had committed to TCU.

Everyone give a big Cal welcome to the newest Golden Bear!