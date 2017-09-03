Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Ron Rivera, Cal Twitter react to North Carolina win

Bear Territory was ecstatic after Cal got their first win of the season.
California Golden Bears alumni/NFL alum
Aaron Rodgers is back on board with Cal, and he shouted out the Bears after a huge opening win.
Great start to the Justin Wilcox era! Roll on you Bears #CalFootball #CALvsUNC— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) September 2, 2017
Jared Goff was also cheering Cal on heavily.
Great day to be a Bear! @Mtrubisky10 @calebpressleyxo https://t.co/oryk3ZOnhw— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) September 2, 2017
Head coach Ron Rivera was quite pleased, as was his nephew Bug!
Roll on U Bears! Congrats to @CalFootball. Nice way to start 2017! Great job!— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 2, 2017
Retired running back Justin Forsett had the shout out.
I see you @CalFootball I'm excited! "The ceiling is the roof" for you guys this year. Lol #GoBears— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 2, 2017
Cameron Jordan was on it
That should wrap up the Cal game! #gobears— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 2, 2017
Keenan Allen gave the encouragement pregame.
Let's get it https://t.co/iHz7U9Awt9— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) September 2, 2017
Defensive lineman Lorenzo Alexander
Haven't had bragging rights too often over the years so forgive me @TJ_Yates if I seem a little too happy about a @CalFootball win! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/A0HSUrjzuh— Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) September 2, 2017
Wide receiver Trevor Davis
@CalFootball looking nice watch out @pac12 #BEARTERRITORY— Trevor Davis (@Trevor9Davis) September 2, 2017
Wide receiver Stephen Anderson
You tell the story— Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) September 2, 2017
Wide receiver Bryce Treggs
This Cal defense is looking great!— Trigga Jones (@BryceTreggs) September 2, 2017
Davis Webb with the shoutout!
You know it!!! #BEARTERRITORY— Davis Webb (@Davis_Webb5) September 2, 2017
David Seawright had some hot takes.
I am a fan of having a coach that cares about defense. #GoBears #HotTake— David Seawright (@DavidSeawright) September 2, 2017
Jordan Kay got some Rally Flip Cap hats to the Bear faithful.
@CollegeGameDay @CalFootball Go Bears! #BeatUNC #GoBears #RallyCap #RallyFlipCap pic.twitter.com/iydj7f3EzI— Rally Flip Cap (@RallyFlipCap) September 2, 2017
Tyler Fredrickson
Where my Bears at?!??? TELL THE WHOLE DAMN WORLD....!!!!!!!!!!!!! @CalFootball @Cal— Tyler Fredrickson (@TheTFreddy) September 2, 2017
Ernest Owusu
Huge Congrats to @CalFootball on our first win of the season!! #GoBears #BeatUNC— Ernest Owusu (@TheErnestOwusu) September 2, 2017
Avery Sebastian
Loving this game! Go Bears! #BeatUNC pic.twitter.com/Dd4AgStcji— Avery Sebastian (@JimThqrpe4) September 2, 2017
Vincent Strang
@CalFootball so proud of how prepared and balanced we looked today. Great win #WelcomeBackWilcox #roadwarrios #BearTerritory— Vince Strang III (@CalWR85) September 2, 2017
Francis Blay Miezah
September 2, 2017
Rest of Bear Territory
Athletic director Mike Williams
Well said Coach Wilcox. And thank you #CalFamily for making Carolina #BEARTERRITORY https://t.co/sNg3k2iq78— Mike Williams (@ADCalBears) September 2, 2017
Men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones
Wishing Justin Wilcox luck today as he begins his career as @CalFootball HC. Tremendous leader who's going to do a phenomenal job. #GoBears!— Wyking Jones (@wykingjones) September 2, 2017
Women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb
I'm loving this @CalFootball team! Justin Wilcox and staff had our guys ready to compete!!— Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) September 2, 2017
Michael Silver
I love my school. I love my team, win or lose. I'm psyched Justin Wilcox is the new @CalFootball coach. #GoBears pic.twitter.com/KNqKVbeQzr— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 1, 2017
College football media
Stewart Mandel
I don't know how good/bad UNC will be this year, but this would be a huge road win for Cal in Justin Wilcox's debut.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 2, 2017
Kirk Herbstreit
How bout @CalFootball today? Long trip to UNC and a huge win to get the Justin Wilcox era started!! Great win--congrats!! #CALvsUNC— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 2, 2017
I’m sure there are more Tweets I missed, please post them in the comments section.
Go Bears! College football is back!