Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Ron Rivera, Cal Twitter react to North Carolina win

California Golden Bears alumni/NFL alum

Aaron Rodgers is back on board with Cal, and he shouted out the Bears after a huge opening win.

Great start to the Justin Wilcox era! Roll on you Bears #CalFootball #CALvsUNC — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) September 2, 2017

Jared Goff was also cheering Cal on heavily.

Head coach Ron Rivera was quite pleased, as was his nephew Bug!

Roll on U Bears! Congrats to @CalFootball. Nice way to start 2017! Great job! — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) September 2, 2017

Retired running back Justin Forsett had the shout out.

I see you @CalFootball I'm excited! "The ceiling is the roof" for you guys this year. Lol #GoBears — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 2, 2017

Cameron Jordan was on it

That should wrap up the Cal game! #gobears — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) September 2, 2017

Keenan Allen gave the encouragement pregame.

Defensive lineman Lorenzo Alexander

Haven't had bragging rights too often over the years so forgive me @TJ_Yates if I seem a little too happy about a @CalFootball win! #GoBears pic.twitter.com/A0HSUrjzuh — Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) September 2, 2017

Wide receiver Trevor Davis

Wide receiver Stephen Anderson

You tell the story — Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) September 2, 2017

Wide receiver Bryce Treggs

This Cal defense is looking great! — Trigga Jones (@BryceTreggs) September 2, 2017

Davis Webb with the shoutout!

David Seawright had some hot takes.

I am a fan of having a coach that cares about defense. #GoBears #HotTake — David Seawright (@DavidSeawright) September 2, 2017

Jordan Kay got some Rally Flip Cap hats to the Bear faithful.

Tyler Fredrickson

Where my Bears at?!??? TELL THE WHOLE DAMN WORLD....!!!!!!!!!!!!! @CalFootball @Cal — Tyler Fredrickson (@TheTFreddy) September 2, 2017

Ernest Owusu

Huge Congrats to @CalFootball on our first win of the season!! #GoBears #BeatUNC — Ernest Owusu (@TheErnestOwusu) September 2, 2017

Avery Sebastian

Vincent Strang

@CalFootball so proud of how prepared and balanced we looked today. Great win #WelcomeBackWilcox #roadwarrios #BearTerritory — Vince Strang III (@CalWR85) September 2, 2017

Francis Blay Miezah

Rest of Bear Territory

Athletic director Mike Williams

Well said Coach Wilcox. And thank you #CalFamily for making Carolina #BEARTERRITORY https://t.co/sNg3k2iq78 — Mike Williams (@ADCalBears) September 2, 2017

Men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones

Wishing Justin Wilcox luck today as he begins his career as @CalFootball HC. Tremendous leader who's going to do a phenomenal job. #GoBears! — Wyking Jones (@wykingjones) September 2, 2017

Women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb

I'm loving this @CalFootball team! Justin Wilcox and staff had our guys ready to compete!! — Lindsay Gottlieb (@CalCoachG) September 2, 2017

Michael Silver

I love my school. I love my team, win or lose. I'm psyched Justin Wilcox is the new @CalFootball coach. #GoBears pic.twitter.com/KNqKVbeQzr — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) September 1, 2017

College football media

Stewart Mandel

I don't know how good/bad UNC will be this year, but this would be a huge road win for Cal in Justin Wilcox's debut. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 2, 2017

Kirk Herbstreit

How bout @CalFootball today? Long trip to UNC and a huge win to get the Justin Wilcox era started!! Great win--congrats!! #CALvsUNC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 2, 2017

Go Bears! College football is back!