Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff, Ron Rivera, Cal Twitter react to North Carolina win

By Avinash Kunnath
Aaron Rodgers & Justin Wilcox

Bear Territory was ecstatic after Cal got their first win of the season.

California Golden Bears alumni/NFL alum

Aaron Rodgers is back on board with Cal, and he shouted out the Bears after a huge opening win.

Jared Goff was also cheering Cal on heavily.

Head coach Ron Rivera was quite pleased, as was his nephew Bug!

Retired running back Justin Forsett had the shout out.

Cameron Jordan was on it

Keenan Allen gave the encouragement pregame.

Defensive lineman Lorenzo Alexander

Wide receiver Trevor Davis

Wide receiver Stephen Anderson

Wide receiver Bryce Treggs

Davis Webb with the shoutout!

David Seawright had some hot takes.

Jordan Kay got some Rally Flip Cap hats to the Bear faithful.

Tyler Fredrickson

Ernest Owusu

Avery Sebastian

Vincent Strang

Francis Blay Miezah

Rest of Bear Territory

Athletic director Mike Williams

Men’s basketball coach Wyking Jones

Women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb

Michael Silver

College football media

Stewart Mandel

Kirk Herbstreit

I’m sure there are more Tweets I missed, please post them in the comments section.

Go Bears! College football is back!

