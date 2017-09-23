 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jared Goff predicts Cal will beat USC on SportsCenter

New, 10 comments

4-0?

By Avinash Kunnath
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Jared Goff was on ESPN yesterday after a big win for the Rams over the 49ers. When prompted at the end about who he expects to win in the upcoming Cal-USC game, Goff was quick on the draw to go all-in on his Golden Bears.

Goff was quick with the “Go Bears!” and had Cal going to “4-0” without a hint of hesitation.

Goff is having a nice sophomore season. A look at the highlights for Goff against his hometown team the 49ers.

He’s proven he can throw downfield and might be one of the best in the NFL sooner rather than later. He’s on pace to throw for over 4300 yards.

Funny how his NFL career mirrors his Cal career. Hopefully this season ends in playoffs.

And hopefully his prediction leads to a Cal victory!

More From California Golden Blogs

Loading comments...