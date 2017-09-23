Jared Goff predicts Cal will beat USC on SportsCenter

Jared Goff was on ESPN yesterday after a big win for the Rams over the 49ers. When prompted at the end about who he expects to win in the upcoming Cal-USC game, Goff was quick on the draw to go all-in on his Golden Bears.

Goff was quick with the “Go Bears!” and had Cal going to “4-0” without a hint of hesitation.

Goff is having a nice sophomore season. A look at the highlights for Goff against his hometown team the 49ers.

He’s proven he can throw downfield and might be one of the best in the NFL sooner rather than later. He’s on pace to throw for over 4300 yards.

Through three games, Jared Goff has thrown for 817 yards. He's on pace for 4300. pic.twitter.com/eX8b9w0S1s — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) September 22, 2017

Funny how his NFL career mirrors his Cal career. Hopefully this season ends in playoffs.

And hopefully his prediction leads to a Cal victory!