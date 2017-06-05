VIDEO: Marshawn Lynch looks as Beast Mode as ever in Raiders practice

There were some worries that Marshawn Lynch might be a little rusty after spending a year away from the game.

I’m gonna say no to that.

Lynch spent the last year being the biggest California Golden Bears celebrity/alum ever, travelling with the team to Australia, introducing his own bobblehead for Marshawn Lynch night against Washington, coming out in an injury cart with E-40, and opening up his Beast Mode brand which featured Cal prominently.

Seems like he’s ready to have a good time.